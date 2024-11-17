Sentry partners with Mauna Loa to offer special rate kama‘āina tickets

The four-day Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua tees off Jan. 2. File photo

With less than 50 days until the 2025 PGA TOUR Regular Season begins at The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, the event is partnering with Mauna Loa to provide kama‘āina tickets at special prices when the TOUR’s Opening Drive returns from Jan. 2-5.

The Sentry and Mauna Loa are offering special Gallery Pass admission rates for kama‘āina. The rates are available to local Hawaiʻi residents with a valid photo ID or driver’s license.

“Partnering with Mauna Loa, a brand woven into the fabric of Hawai‘i, is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Max Novena, executive director of The Sentry. “Their support allows us to create an authentic, unforgettable experience for our fans and gives our kama‘āina the unique opportunity to be part of the excitement and tradition of The Sentry at an incredible value.”

The Kama‘āina Ticket presented by Mauna Loa, with limited availability per day, begins Thursday through Sunday at the following day-specific prices (plus applicable taxes and fees):

Thursday, Jan. 2 $50

Friday, Jan. 3 $50

Saturday, Jan. 4 $75

Sunday, Jan. 5 $75

“Mauna Loa is thrilled to join The Sentry in celebrating sport and aloha as the PGA TOUR returns to Maui for the 2025 season opener,” said Ed Schultz, president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Host Group, parent company of Mauna Loa. “This event is a special event for Hawai‘i, and we are proud to once again support the kama‘āina ticket program, offering local fans an exclusive way to experience world-class golf in the Islands.”

General Parking Information

For those traveling to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, a General Parking pass is available for $20 (plus taxes and fee). The General Parking Lot will serve as the primary location from Thursday through Sunday, located adjacent to DT Fleming Beach Park. Simply follow the signage along Honoapi‘ilani Highway. A complimentary, air-conditioned shuttle will transport fans from the General Parking Lot to the main gate.

Kama‘āina can purchase General Parking passes for a discounted rate of $10 (plus taxes and fee, limit one per person, per day). Fans must reserve General Parking passes in advance as passes will not be available for purchase at the parking lot.

All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR. For information about the 2025 event, visit TheSentry.com. Fans are encouraged to follow The Sentry on Facebook, X and Instagram.