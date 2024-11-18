Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from Midway Atoll

Coast Guard plane. PC: USCG

The Coast Guard medically evacuated an ailing 62-year-old man from Midway Atoll Sunday.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call from a US Fish and Wildlife officer on Midway Atoll at 4 p.m. Saturday requesting a medevac for a 62-year-old carpenter experiencing symptoms of a seizure or stroke. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

An HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to conduct the mission. A nurse practitioner from Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu accompanied the flight crew to provide in-flight care.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the aircrew landed on Midway Atoll, brought the man aboard and transported him to Queen’s Medical Center. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.