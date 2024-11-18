Hawaiian Airlines resumes seasonal Auckland-Honolulu route

Guests onboard HA446 were welcomed with fresh orchid lei following their Honolulu arrival. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines celebrated the return of its seasonal Auckland-Honolulu route on Saturday, welcoming more than 200 travelers on a nonstop flight between Hawai‘i and New Zealand. The seasonal service will continue to operate three flights per week on its 278-seat Airbus A330 through April 30, 2025.

The carrier says flights from Honolulu (HA445) will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 1:05 p.m., arriving in Auckland at 9:20 p.m. the next day. Return flights (HA446) leave Auckland on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 11:30 p.m., landing in Honolulu the same day at 9:15 a.m.

Once in Honolulu, New Zealand travelers can connect to more than 140 destinations across the Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines networks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Travelers on the transpacific flight will also be able to enjoy complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for the first time.

“A tremendous level of care has gone into ensuring the return of our service was a success — for both our wonderful guests and incredible employees, who are just as excited to serve this important part of our network,” said Russell Williss, country director for New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines has connected Auckland and Honolulu since March 2013, helping bridge the two archipelagos and their communities. Despite a geographical divide that spans approximately 4,400 miles of ocean, Hawai‘i and New Zealand (Aotearoa) are often thought to be bonded by a shared dedication to their culture, language and Pacific Island heritage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We love connecting people with aloha and take our decade-long commitment to connecting New Zealand with Hawai‘i and the United States (and vice versa) very seriously,” Williss said. “There’s no greater thrill than seeing our Kiwi travelers light up when they see our Pualani tail at Auckland Airport and know they’re about to embark on a memorable travel experience that no other airline can provide.”