Kula Community Association to host community meeting, Nov. 20

Kula Community Association community meeting. (2023) PC: Kula Community Association

The Kula Community Association (KCA) invites Kula residents to its General Meeting at the Von Tempsky (Kula) Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for an evening of honoring outstanding community members, hearing updates from County officials on fire and water update for Upcountry and other 2025 KCA business.

The gathering features pūpū at 6 p.m. with time to talk story with neighbors. Programming begins at 6:30 p.m. KCA welcomes Mayor Richard Bissen to honor retiring KCA board member Dick Mayer before moving to a community feedback session on the Kula Ridge parcel with County of Maui Managing Director, Josiah Nishita. KCA members will have a chance to vote on updated KCA by-laws, elect the 2025 board and celebrate Mālama Kula award recipients Joseph Imhoff, Sara Tekula and Kyle Ellison for their contributions to the KCA mission.



Key presenters covering Upcountry fire and water include Captain Parrish Purdy and Fire Inspector Tanaka from the Fire Prevention Bureau, James Jensen, Chief Engineer of Department of Water Supply and Gina Young, Executive Director of the East Maui Water Authority.

All are encouraged to attend this event to support KCA’s vision of preserving open spaces, promoting agriculture and strengthening community ties. For more information, visit www.kulamaui.org.