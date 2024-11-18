Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 19, 2024

November 18, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:23 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 05:24 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 




Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east-facing shores is on the decline, but will remain rough and choppy through tonight. With surf heights continuing to drop, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores has been cancelled. 


The current small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell will continue to decline tonight. However, a similar pulse from the northwest is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday, providing a small boost in north shore surf. A larger medium-period northwest swell is expected this weekend, as well as a moderate northeast swell. This combination of swells could result in advisory-level surf for north and west facing shores this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
