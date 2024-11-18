Maui Surf Forecast for November 19, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:23 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:24 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores is on the decline, but will remain rough and choppy through tonight. With surf heights continuing to drop, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores has been cancelled.

The current small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell will continue to decline tonight. However, a similar pulse from the northwest is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday, providing a small boost in north shore surf. A larger medium-period northwest swell is expected this weekend, as well as a moderate northeast swell. This combination of swells could result in advisory-level surf for north and west facing shores this weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.