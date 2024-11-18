Three Seabury Hall student-athletes sign national letters of intent











Three Seabury Hall student-athletes national letters of intent to play college sports. They are: Victoria Osborn, Women’s Soccer at Metropolitan State University Denver; Trey Cerizo, Men’s Soccer at Cal Poly Humboldt; and Tyler Loree, Men’s Golf at UCLA.

Victoria Osborn, a Seabury Hall center back defender, signed with the Metropolitan State University of Denver. An NCAA Division II team in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, the Roadrunners are currently 8-2-2 and have qualified for their conference championship tournament.

Osborn is a four-year starter and Maui Interscholastic League Girl’s Soccer All-Star for the perennial MIL champion Spartans. She led the Seabury girls’ soccer team to three straight appearances in the Hawaii High School Athletic Association tournament, earning a 5-3 record against Hawaiʻi’s best teams.

Trey Cerizo signed with Cal Poly Humboldt joining Seabury Hall graduates James Haynes and Duke Romanchak from the class of 2023 on the Lumberjacks squad. A Division II team in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, the Lumberjacks look to improve their 3-11-4 record with the addition of Cerizo.

Cerizo has been the Spartans’ starting goalkeeper for the last three seasons. In his freshman year, he was pivotal in the Spartans’ run to the HHSAA state finals, falling short in a shootout against Kamehameha-Hawaiʻi. Under Cerizo’s terrific play and leadership, the Spartans have made it back to the start semi-finals the past two years, earning third place in 2023 and fourth place in 2024.

Tyler Loree is the two-time defending MIL Champion and 2024 HHSAA State Champion for boy’s golf. Loree’s state title is the first in school history and only second state title in MIL history. During his recruiting journey, Loree impressed coaches at several top colliage golf programs with is relentless work ethic and consistent tournament scores, ulmiately choosing UCLA which is playing in the Division I Big Ten conference for the first time this season.

Seabury Hall Athletic Director Yacine Meyer said: “Our athletic department is so proud of our three seniors who signed their national letters of intent. This is testament to their leadership, teamwork and commitment to their sport and Seabury Hall athletics. At a small school our size, we can compete at the highest levels, and we are so excited to see all of our signees continue their successes academically and athletically at the next level.”

More than 75% of upper-school students at Seabury Hall participate in competitive sports. A member of the MIL and HHSAA, the Spartans field teams in 14 different sports across three seasons including air riflery, baseball, basketball, cross country, football, girl’s waterpolo, golf, paddling, soccer, surfing, swimming & diving, tennis, track & field, and volleyball.