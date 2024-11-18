Wooden Wave to hold Lahaina mural project meeting on Wednesday

Lahaina mural project at King Kamehameha III Elementary School temporary campus. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

The talented artists behind King Kamehameha III Elementary School’s temporary campus mural project are set to hold a community meeting at the temporary King Kamehameha III cafeteria on Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will showcase artist team Wooden Wave and their past works, provide insight into their collaborative process with the Lahaina community and offer the community a chance for their questions to be answered.

Rooted in the cherished stories of Abraham “Snake” Ah Hee, Lahainaluna Class of 1964; Myrna Ah Hee, Lahainaluna Class of 1980; Theo Morrison, executive director of Lahaina Restoration Foundation; and Mr. Tom Fujita, Lahainaluna High School Class of 1962 — and brought to life with the creative energy of King Kamehameha III Elementary, this mural celebrates Lahaina history and resilience.

RSVP by clicking here. King Kamehameha III Elementary School is located at 100 Akahele St. in Lahaina.