$4M agreement for additional Maui landfill space to support wildfire debris disposal and future needs

PC: Google via County of Maui

The County of Maui has entered into conditional agreements with a subsidiary of Nan, Inc., Hawai‘i’s largest, locally owned construction company, to purchase approximately 49 acres of previously quarried land and 30 acres of land currently being quarried adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill. The 30 acres of land would be available upon completion of quarrying activities. The $4 million agreements, pending approval by the Maui County Council, aim to secure a suitable, long-term disposal site for debris from the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires and address the island’s future landfill needs.

Following the devastating Lahaina wildfires, community members voiced strong support for designating the Central Maui Landfill as the permanent disposal site for disaster debris. The Central Maui Landfill, the only major municipal solid waste landfill on the island, already faced limited capacity before the fires, according to county officials. The wildfire debris alone would consume nearly two years’ worth of available landfill space, leaving Maui with critically constrained waste disposal options, according to a county issued news release.

“The acquisition of these properties enables us to secure a final disposal site for the wildfire debris and also provides years of additional landfill capacity, strengthening our community’s resilience,” stated Mayor Richard Bissen. “We are grateful for Nan, Inc.’s willingness to offer the land at a fair price, helping us address pressing recovery needs and meet the long-term needs of our island and its people.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is preparing to initiate the design and construction of the permanent disaster debris disposal site. “We have expedited efforts to secure a suitable site for disaster debris,” said DEM Director Shayne Agawa. “This land provides us with decades of potential landfill capacity, ensuring we have the space to handle waste sustainably in the future.”

In addition to landfill expansion, Agawa highlighted that the extra acreage will support environmentally conscious waste management efforts. “With this acquisition, we can enhance recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy programs, supporting our goal to divert more waste from the landfill.”

Nan, Inc., founded in Honolulu in 1990, specializes in preconstruction, general contracting, and design-build construction in Hawaiʻi. “We recognized the importance of this property for Maui’s recovery efforts,” said Nan Chul Shin, Nan, Inc. owner. “We are grateful to contribute to Lahaina’s recovery and to support Maui’s future needs with this agreement, creating a positive outcome for both the community and the environment. We also appreciate our tenant’s support and cooperation in support of the County’s efforts to achieve this outcome.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The County’s previous intent to eminent domain a 20-acre parcel privately owned by Komar Maui Properties has ceased pending the opportunity to move forward with the Nan, Inc. acquisition. This newly available property offers a more expedient, and efficient path forward to addressing the expansion of the Central Maui Landfill and providing PDS for Lahaina debris.