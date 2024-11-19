DOH issues recall alert for multiple carrot brands due to E. coli contamination

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by Grimmway Farms for multiple brand names of organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots because of potential E. coli O121:H19 contamination. These products were sold throughout the U.S., and include 365 Whole Foods Market, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Good & Gather and O Organics brands that were available for purchase at supermarkets and retailers in Hawai‘i.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found at the following Food and Drug Administration website. The FDB is working with local retailers and supermarkets to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale.

Symptoms of E. coli O121:H19 infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting. Symptoms can begin anywhere from a day after consuming contaminated food up to 10 days later. The average incubation period is three to four days. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and may lead to life-threatening conditions such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. E. coli O121:H19 infection may also lead to the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and/or neurologic problems.

Please contact your health care provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date, 39 illnesses and one death have been associated with these products nationally. The DOH is currently investigating if the recalled products have caused illness or adverse effects in Hawaiʻi.

The recalled carrots should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. The FDB advises consumers to check for the products listed on the FDA website. Consumers who purchased the recalled carrots should not consume them – they should be sealed in a zippered package and disposed. The FDB also recommends cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces that have come into contact with the carrots to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Consumers with questions may contact Grimmway Farms at 800-301-3101 (3 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST, Monday to Friday) or by visiting grimmway.com for additional information.

Product descriptions, relevant information and representative images of the recalled products can be found at the following website: https://www.grimmway.com/status-history/?id=3131.

