Lānaʻi holiday turkey and rice giveaway set for Nov. 23
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association will hold its annual giveaway of 1,000 free turkeys to Lānaʻi residents on Nov. 23, in partnership with Jim Coon of Trilogy Excursions. Each turkey will be given away with a 5-pound bag of rice.
The event will be held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lānaʻi Community Center, 333 6th St. in Lānaʻi City. The turkeys and bags of rice will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Other complimentary offers at the event include nonprofit vendors, keiki fun activities and local entertainment. Trilogy Excursions coordinates the event and turkey distribution and the Lānaʻi community event. The association coordinates the rice distribution on Lānaʻi , Molokai and Maui community distribution.
Mayor Richard Bissen will be the guest of honor.
Participating groups include:
- Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources
- Hawaiʻi Nature Center
- Hale Mahaolu Homeownership & Housing Counseling
- Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies
- International Shared Care Community Organization
- Lānaʻi Community Health Center
- Lānaʻi Fire Department
- Lānaʻi Kinaole
- Lānaʻi Youth Center
- Maui Police Department, Lānaʻi Division
- Maui Mediation Services
- Maui United Way
- Maui Cancer Resources
- The Spirit Ranch
- Violence Action Center
The event will include performances by:
- Hawaiian immersion class ages 3 to 10 years old
- Kula Kaiapuni O Lānaʻi
- Tamatea Nui O Lānaʻi
- Saul Kahihikolo & Rod Palafox
The annual Rice for the Holidays program began in 2008 when association partnered with Trilogy Excursions for its annual giveaway of turkeys to the residents of Lānaʻi. The association joined in by adding a 5-pound bag of rice to go with each turkey.
Since then, the rice distribution program has expanded to Maui and Molokaʻi residents as well. Rice is usually distributed on Maui through the nonprofit, Feed My Sheep. On Molokaʻi, rice is distributed through Young Brothers with assistance from Molokaʻi Island Foundation. The association partners with the Hāna-Maui Resort for Maui east side distribution as well.