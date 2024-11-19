Maui Temporary School Project wins national CMAA Award for Project of the Year

CMAA Project of the Year Maui temporary school team. PC: Goodfellow Bros.

The West Maui Temporary School Facility Project has been awarded the prestigious Project of the Year by the Construction Management Association of America. The Project of the Year Awards honor exceptional achievement and showcase the finest in construction and project management across the country.

The project was eligible for the award after being selected as the winner in the category “Education: Construction value greater than $50 Million.”

This national award was presented to the US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District; and project partners Pono ʻĀina Management, a subsidiary of Hui Huliau a Native Hawaiian Organization, and contractor Goodfellow Bros. during the Construction Management Association of America 2024 conference in San Francisco.

“The West Maui Temporary School Facility represents the very best in our field – it’s a story of hope, resilience, and tireless commitment to the Lahaina community,” said Elizabeth McCarty, project manager with US Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District. “In the face of unprecedented challenges, this team not only rose to the occasion but set new standards in construction management by delivering a high-quality facility with speed and efficiency.”

In the wake of the wildfire that destroyed the historic 110-year-old King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, the Maui Temporary School project was built in 95 days to provide a safe, functional educational space for students. The team transformed a 12-acre undeveloped site into a comprehensive learning campus, which includes 30 individual classrooms, a dining facility, a learning resource building, administrative spaces, and a community center, all constructed in record time. The facility’s modular design utilized 336 flex units, sourced from across Hawaiʻi, Los Angeles, and Washington, which were customized on-site and in California to expedite installation.

“This project was built with heart and purpose, as well as a relentless work ethic from everyone on site,” said Bo McKuin, regional vice president at Goodfellow Bros. “Our team worked through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, knowing how important this project was for Lahaina. We were committed to creating a facility that the community would be proud of, and seeing that recognized nationally is incredibly meaningful.”

The West Maui Temporary School project employed a design-build approach with iterative planning stages and adaptive procurement strategies. With local support and highly experienced on-site management, the project team ensured a swift two-day turnaround on shop drawings and seamless logistics for materials sourced from multiple locations. The project also saw significant support from local suppliers, who were instrumental in maintaining progress on the ambitious timeline.

The expedited solicitation and award processes, rapid review of shop drawings, and continuous on-site quality assurance and quality control efforts enabled the team to meet deadlines without sacrificing quality.

“We are deeply honored to see the Maui Temporary School project receive this recognition,” said Troy Crews of Pono ʻĀina Management. “This award speaks to the extraordinary dedication of each partner who came together with one common mission: to provide Lahaina’s children a safe space to continue their education. Every day on this project was a step towards rebuilding the heart of our community.”