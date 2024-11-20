Sierra Club Maui hosts Trail Maintenance Day at Makawao Forest Reserve, Dec. 7

Sierra Club Maui, in partnership with the Maui Mountain Bike Coalition and Na Āla Hele, invites the public to volunteer at the organization’s upcoming Trail Maintenance Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Makawao Forest Reserve top parking lot, to help maintain and improve this outdoor space. “Whether you’re a regular trail user or simply want to contribute to Maui’s natural beauty, your efforts will ensure these trails remain safe and accessible for hikers, bikers, and nature enthusiasts alike,” organizers said.

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and bring a refillable water bottle. Tools and supplies will be provided.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded community members, learn about sustainable trail maintenance practices, and make a tangible impact on Maui’s outdoor spaces,” according to organization leaders.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Raina Myers at Raina.myers@sierraclub.org.