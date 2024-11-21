FEMA to begin collecting rent payments from Maui wildfire survivors receiving Direct Housing Assistance starting March 1

County of Maui aerial photo of Central Maui housing.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are updating Maui wildfire survivors on the rental assistance program, which has been extended beyond Feb. 10, 2025. As part of this extension, FEMA will begin collecting rent from Direct Housing Assistance participants beginning March 1, 2025, based on their ability to pay. FEMA has begun the process of notifying affected families of this change.

“The state of Hawaiʻi is committed to continually supporting disaster survivors as they navigate the recovery process and continues to work alongside key partners to ensure that all affected families are aware of the upcoming changes to their housing assistance,” according to a state issued news release.

It is important for families to stay informed and prepare for these upcoming changes. The Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resiliency is administering the Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program (HIHP) and continues to work with survivors to find housing solutions for those who were not eligible for FEMA Direct Housing. Additional information can be found at https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaiistaterecovers/ or, by calling 808-727-1550.

For more information, individuals can contact FEMA directly or visit the Maui County Office of Recovery. Additionally, they can reach out to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement or call the FEMA temporary housing hotline at 808-784-1600.