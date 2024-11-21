Maui Mompreneur ending after 12 years with final event from Dec. 13-15 at UHMC



















Maui Mompreneur will celebrate its final event from Dec. 13-15 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. For 11 years, it has supported mom-led businesses on Maui.

“This is a bittersweet event for us,” said event co-founder Luana HueSing-Ammasi. “We’re excited to celebrate and promote our mothers for a final time with Maui Mompreneur. We want to thank all the vendors and moms who shared their talents and passions with us, and are very grateful to the community for always coming out to support our local businesses.”

Event Details

Free Admission and Parking

Friday, 12/13: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Paʻina Building

Saturday, 12/14: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Paʻina Dining Room

Sunday, 12/15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Paʻina Dining Room

The three-day event features Maui-made crafts, jewelry, art, clothing, baked goods, and more. It kicks off at the UHMC Winter Open House on Friday and is followed by the Maui Mompreneur Winter Event over the weekend. Guests can enjoy shopping at over 100+ local vendors, Hawaiian food, tofu/veggie plates, and a classic car show.

Co-founders HueSing-Ammasi and Jovina Kaʻeo first launched the event in 2011, when the two mothers wanted to provide an affordable alternative to other craft fairs. Maui Mompreneur happens twice a year—in winter and spring—and has found homes at Maui Beach Hotel and UHMC.

Maui Mompreneur co-founders Luana HueSing-Ammasi and Jovina Kaʻeo. PC: courtesy

After over a decade, the moms have watched their small event grow to support hundreds of local businesses, including through the pandemic and Maui wildfires.

“Our dream started with us asking how we could help other moms,” Kaʻeo said. “We hope that this event has helped moms realize their dream of running and growing their own businesses.”

“We are so grateful to Maui Mompreneur for organizing these events over the past 12 years,” said Krista Palakiko. “As a mom and small business owner, it’s always been difficult juggling family life and promoting our business at the same time. However, these events provided us with a helpful and engaging community of moms and opportunities to succeed. We will be sad to see Maui Mompreneur end, but we will always be grateful to Luana and Jovina for their support over the years.”

This year’s Mompreneur event brings together a vibrant group of vendors, offering handmade soaps, crochet items, jewelry, local treats, exotic snacks, and ceramics. Visitors can also find tote bags, fishing pole bags, baked goods, skincare products, and fresh produce. “The experience at Mompreneur goes beyond just selling,” shared Jovina Kaeo. “Vendors join a family where support and success are valued, providing an affordable and accessible platform where dreams can thrive.”

“Our event is more than a marketplace; it’s a launching pad for vendors to grow and reach new heights,” added Luana HueSing-Ammasi. “The Maui Mompreneur event has always been family-friendly, welcoming vendors and their ‘ohana into a supportive community, with initiatives like social media takeovers and vendor highlights for added exposure.” Over the years, the event has expanded its food options, too, with trucks like Pupus on the Go, Kahiau’s Poke, and Tru Grindz, alongside street tacos, jumbo cookies, and shave ice.

Reflecting on her time with The Maui Mompreneur, HueSing-Ammasi remarked, “It’s been a wonderful journey, and the relationships formed here are truly near and dear to my heart. I will miss being part of this amazing community of women, but I’m incredibly excited for what lies ahead and look forward to new opportunities and adventures.”