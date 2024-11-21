MEO paratransit to run later on some routes to align with regular Maui Bus

Some Maui Bus paratransit routes will be running later, beginning today, Nov. 20, 2024, to coincide with changes to the regular Maui Bus schedule. Maui Economic Opportunity runs the paratransit operation for Maui County. Some of the paratransit buses are shown in the Puunene base yard.

The Maui Bus Americans With Disability Act Paratransit service, operated by Maui Economic Opportunity, will be running later in the evening on multiple routes to coincide with changes in the regular Maui Bus service that started on Nov. 20.

MEO offers the curb-to-curb service by reservation to qualified riders with disabilities within the Maui Bus corridors. The regular fare is $2 per ride.

The schedule changes are between 30 and 90 minutes on some routes. Alterations to the schedule for Kīhei Islander, Kīhei Villager and West Maui Express routes triggered the later times for paratransit operations.

The changes affect the schedule for the latest pickups for:

Central Maui to Kīhei/Wailea, 8:30 p.m., 1 hour later.

Kīhei/Wailea to Pi‘ilani Center to North Kīhei, 9 p.m., 1 hour.

Kīhei/Wailea to Pi‘ilani Center to South Kīhei, 10 p.m., 1 hour.

Kīhei/Wailea to Central, 9:30 p.m., 1 hour.

Kīhei/Wailea to Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Nāpili/Kapalua, 8 p.m., 30 minutes.

Kīhei/Wailea to Upcountry/Kula, 8 p.m., 1.5 hours.

Lahaina to Kīhei/Wailea, 7:30 p.m., 1 hour.

Kā‘anapali to Kīhei/Wailea, 7:30 p.m., 1 hour.

Kapalua/Nāpili to Kīhei/Wailea, 7:30 p.m., 1 hour.

Upcountry to Kīhei/Wailea, 7:30 p.m., 1 hour.

Kula to Kīhei/Wailea, 7 p.m., 30 minutes

Pāʻia to Kīhei/Wailea, 8 p.m., 1.5 hours.

Haʻikū to Kīhei/Wailea, 7:30 p.m., 1 hour.

For questions about the Maui Bus paratransit service, call MEO Transportation at 808-877-7651 or the Maui County Department of Transportation at 808-270-7511.

MEO also operates the countyʻs Human Services Transportation, a specialized system that transports low income, persons with disabilities, kupuna, youth and others to health appointments, shopping, activities in the community. The specialized service is offered on Maui, primarily in areas not serviced by paratransit, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.