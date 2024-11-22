Maui fourth grader wins King Kalakaua Essay Contest for elementary students

Lacey LaʻIku O Ka La Virginia Mollie Caires. PC: courtesy Kula Elementary School

Kula Elementary School fourth grader, Lacey LaʻIku O Ka La Virginia Mollie Caires, was announced on Nov. 16, as the elementary school level winner of the King Kalākaua Essay Contest organized by The Friends of ʻIolani Palace.

Caires’ essay entitled, “I Miss Him” was selected as the winning essay in the elementary division. Awards were also issued to Jane Irons, and 8th grade homeschool student and Hāehu Lee an 11th grade high school student at Ka ʻUmeke Kaʻeo.

The friends of the ʻIolani Place described here short essay as ”…a beautiful tribute to King Kalakaua’s legacy, highlighting his visionary leadership and lasting impact on Hawaiʻi.”

Caires won a special palace prize of an annual ʻOhana Membership to ʻIolani Palace and plans to share her winning essay at the Kamaʻāina Event Day on Oʻahu.

Caires loves riding horses, playing soccer and is her student body vice president.