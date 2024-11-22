Maui News

Six Maui Rotary clubs join forces to provide meals for 17,006 residents

November 22, 2024, 1:58 PM HST
  • Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea members Karen Weiland, Jim Fritch, Joanne Doell, Judy Gray and Jay Satenstein prepare their tent for food and funds at the Kīhei Safeway. Photo courtesy: Joanne Laird
  • Maui resident Susan Baylosis offers a donation to Kana Okazaki and Kit Okazaki at the Rotary Food Drive at the Ho`okele Safeway. Photo courtesy: Joanne Laird
  • Young visitors from the Yukon Territory Rylan Morris and Max Morris, offer canned food donations at the Rotary Food Drive at the Lahaina Safeway. Photo courtesy: Joanne Laird

Rotarians and their supporters set up collection stations at four Safeway locations across the island on Saturday, Nov. 16, successfully gathering nearly 1,700 pounds of food and raising over $3,900 in donations, which combined will provide 17,006 meals to island residents in need.

Participating clubs were the Rotary Clubs of Kahului, Kīhei-Wailea, Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea, Lahaina Sunrise, Lahaina Sunset, Upcountry Maui and Wailuku.   

It was the 16th year the six Rotary clubs on Maui joined forces to gather essential food supplies for the Maui Food Bank during their annual “Rotary Gives Thanks” food drive.

Marlene Rice, director of development for the Maui Food Bank, said the event helped drive forward its mission to ensure the island’s food-insecure population has access to safe and nutritious food. According to Hawaiʻi Foodbank, close to one-third of Hawaiʻi families experience food insecurity.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the members of the Rotary Clubs for their incredible dedication this past weekend in supporting the Maui Food Bank and, most importantly, our Maui community,” Rice said. “Now, more than ever, low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes, single parents, and the homeless rely on the Maui Food Bank to help make ends meet each month.”

The “Rotary Gives Thanks” Food Drive is part of a broader initiative by nine Rotary Clubs across Maui, contributing to various community service efforts. Out of the 52 clubs in Rotary District 5000, nine are based on the island of Maui. Rotary serves as a leadership organization that brings together local business owners, professionals, and community leaders. Members of the clubs meet frequently to build relationships and foster friendships in an effort to empowers positive them to make impacts in their community.

