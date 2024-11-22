Maui News
Water service outage in Wailuku, Fri. Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. to Sat. Nov 23 at 5 a.m.
Night operations and a water service outage are scheduled in Wailuku beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 through 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Work will start at the intersection of Central Avenue and Nani Street, and continue to Mahalani Street, including Lunalilo and Liholiho streets.
