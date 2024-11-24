Japanese calligraphy workshop set for Dec. 1 at Kahului Jodo Mission

Event flier. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Monk Sen of Rinzai Zen Mission in Paia will lead Japanese calligraphy workshops in two sessions Dec. 1 at the Kahului Jodo Mission. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon; the second from 1 to 3 p.m.

Monk Sen will teach basic calligraphy techniques and will lead participants in creating a beautiful wall hanging piece featuring next year’s zodiac animal, the Snake, or their own zodiac kanji character.

The workshops are sponsored by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. The workshops are in partnership with Kahului Jodo Mission and Wailuku Hongwanji. Visit jcsmaui.org to register.

This workshop is open to all skill levels. Materials will be provided. Fees are $30 for society members and $35 for non-members.

The Jodo Mission is at 325 Lāʻau St. in Kahului.

In coming weeks, the society will host other cultural events: oshogatsu mochi pounding at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission; and a Zen dinner at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Kahului Jodo Mission.

For more information, send email to jcsmhawaii@gmail.com.