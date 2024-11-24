Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 10-14 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:57 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 04:47 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:38 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will hold around the advisory levels overnight, then steadily lower through the first half of the week as a medium period northwest (310 degrees) swell begins to fade. Surf along exposed east facing shores will remain small through the start of the week due to a small, medium-period north-northeast swell. A downward trend for east facing exposures is expected by midweek. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week, but could trend up the first week of December due to a potential out-of-season south-southwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.