Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:57 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:38 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:31 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into Thursday, due to a mix of a medium-period west-northwest swell and a couple of fading, shorter period north-northwest and north-northeast swells. The current west-northwest swell has peaked and will hold through tonight, then lower Wednesday through Thursday. Toward the end of the week, a large long-period west-northwest swell is expected. Surf heights could reach warning levels for north and west facing shores late Friday into early Saturday before easing during the remainder of the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain up through the weekend due to a lingering short-period north-northeast swell and a short-period northeast swell expected late Thursday through the weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will trend up this weekend through the first week of December due to overlapping out-of-season south-southwest swells.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.