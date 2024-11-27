2024 Maui Invitational lineup features Auburn vs. University of Memphis for the championship

The 40th Maui Invitational takes place this week at the Lahaina Civic Center. It marks a return to the island following the August 2023 wildfires. PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i

The championship game of the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament takes place today at the Lahaina Civic Center. No. 4 Auburn takes on the University of Memphis at noon HST. The came will be carried on ESPN. Today’s games will also be carried on local radio via ESPN Maui | AM 900 | FM 102.5.

Today’s action begins with a 9:30 a.m. HST game to determine the fifth place finisher, featuring Iowa State and Colorado. The third place game between North Carolina and Michigan State takes place at 4:30 p.m. HST, and the tournament wraps up with the seventh place game at 7 p.m. HST between UConn and Dayton.

Game 9: No. 5 Iowa State vs. Colorado at 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN/ESPN2 (fifth/sixth place game)

Game 10: No. 4 Auburn vs. University of Memphis at 12 p.m. HST on ESPN (championship/second place game)

Game 11: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. HST on ESPN2 (third/fourth place game)

Game 12: No. 2 UConn vs. Dayton at 7 p.m. HST on ESPN2 (seventh/eighth place game)

Monday, Nov. 25

Game 1: Memphis 99, UConn 97 (overtime)

Game 2: Michigan State 72, Colorado 56

Game 3: Auburn 83, Iowa State 81

Game 4: North Carolina 92, Dayton 90

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Game 5: Colorado 73, UConn 72

Game 6: Memphis 71, Michigan State 63

Game 7: Iowa State 89, Dayton 84

Game 8: Auburn 85, North Carolina 72

Wednesday, Nov. 27

