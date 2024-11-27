2024 Maui Invitational lineup features Auburn vs. University of Memphis for the championship
The championship game of the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament takes place today at the Lahaina Civic Center. No. 4 Auburn takes on the University of Memphis at noon HST. The came will be carried on ESPN. Today’s games will also be carried on local radio via ESPN Maui | AM 900 | FM 102.5.
Today’s action begins with a 9:30 a.m. HST game to determine the fifth place finisher, featuring Iowa State and Colorado. The third place game between North Carolina and Michigan State takes place at 4:30 p.m. HST, and the tournament wraps up with the seventh place game at 7 p.m. HST between UConn and Dayton.
Game 9: No. 5 Iowa State vs. Colorado at 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN/ESPN2 (fifth/sixth place game)
Game 10: No. 4 Auburn vs. University of Memphis at 12 p.m. HST on ESPN (championship/second place game)
Game 11: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. HST on ESPN2 (third/fourth place game)
Game 12: No. 2 UConn vs. Dayton at 7 p.m. HST on ESPN2 (seventh/eighth place game)
Monday, Nov. 25
Game 1: Memphis 99, UConn 97 (overtime)
Game 2: Michigan State 72, Colorado 56
Game 3: Auburn 83, Iowa State 81
Game 4: North Carolina 92, Dayton 90
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Game 5: Colorado 73, UConn 72
Game 6: Memphis 71, Michigan State 63
Game 7: Iowa State 89, Dayton 84
Game 8: Auburn 85, North Carolina 72
Wednesday, Nov. 27
