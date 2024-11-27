Night hauling of modular homes on Maui scheduled Friday through Sunday

Ka La‘i Ola project. PC: HomeAid Hawai‘i

Maui motorists are advised of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului to the state’s Ka Laʻi Ola housing site and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana site, both in Lahaina.

Hauling for the state’s Ka Laʻi Ola housing site in Lahaina will take place nightly on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 beginning at 9 p.m., according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. The transport will involve trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from the staging area near the Kahului small boat ramp along Kahului Beach Road to Lahaina.

From Kahului Harbor the trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue, then turn right onto Hāna Highway. The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Carvalho Way and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway. At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway, the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina, the trucks will continue on Honoapiʻilani Highway and make a right turn onto Leialiʻi Parkway near the Lahaina Civic Center and head to the site, which is mauka of the highway.

The transport for the FEMA Kilohana project is scheduled nightly, beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. There may be up to two hauls to Lahaina scheduled per night. The transport will involve trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from Hansen Road to the project site north of the Lahaina Bypass.

From Hansen Road, the trucks will head north and turn left onto Hāna Highway and then make a left turn onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way and continue west connecting with Kūihelani Highway. At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway, the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina, then continue onto the Lahaina Bypass and proceed to the project site mauka of the Lahaina Gateway.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.