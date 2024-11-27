Short lane closures on Lāna‘i to check pavement quality

Lāna‘i motorists are advised of potential traffic delays on Friday, Dec. 6, as crews will be checking the pavement quality on the state’s Kaumālapaʻu Highway (Route 440).

Crews will take cylindrical samples of asphalt to check thickness, density and overall quality of the pavement, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. Samples will be taken from different areas on the highway. HDOT officials say the data will allow the department to be proactive in repairing roads before they show signs of distress.

During the work, one lane may be closed for up to 45 minutes. The work will occur between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 6.

The work will be performed at the following locations on Kaumālapaʻu Highway:

Mile marker 2

Mile marker 3.5

Mile marker 6.5

Mile marker 8

Mile marker 9

Mile marker 12.5

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic controls and use caution when driving around workers.