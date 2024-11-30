Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-25 15-20 12-16 10-14 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:24 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:00 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:31 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The extra-large northwest (310-320) swell that peaked well above guidance last night continues to slowly decline this afternoon. However, the swell appears to still be producing borderline warning- level surf along north and west facing shores. As the swell continues to decline, surf should drop to advisory levels by early Sunday, and finally to sub-advisory levels by the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, a stretch of elevated north and west shore surf is expected, produced by overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to potentially extra-large, with the first arriving Tuesday and a larger one peaking Wednesday into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain slightly elevated through the rest of the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Early next week, surf along east facing shores will remain small. Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick heading into next week from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. This will result in small to moderate surf, peaking Monday and Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.