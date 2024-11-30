Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|15-20
|12-16
|10-14
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The extra-large northwest (310-320) swell that peaked well above guidance last night continues to slowly decline this afternoon. However, the swell appears to still be producing borderline warning- level surf along north and west facing shores. As the swell continues to decline, surf should drop to advisory levels by early Sunday, and finally to sub-advisory levels by the end of the weekend.
Looking ahead to next week, a stretch of elevated north and west shore surf is expected, produced by overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to potentially extra-large, with the first arriving Tuesday and a larger one peaking Wednesday into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain slightly elevated through the rest of the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Early next week, surf along east facing shores will remain small. Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick heading into next week from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. This will result in small to moderate surf, peaking Monday and Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com