Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2024

November 30, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
15-20
12-16
10-14 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:24 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:00 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:31 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The extra-large northwest (310-320) swell that peaked well above guidance last night continues to slowly decline this afternoon. However, the swell appears to still be producing borderline warning- level surf along north and west facing shores. As the swell continues to decline, surf should drop to advisory levels by early Sunday, and finally to sub-advisory levels by the end of the weekend. 


Looking ahead to next week, a stretch of elevated north and west shore surf is expected, produced by overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to potentially extra-large, with the first arriving Tuesday and a larger one peaking Wednesday into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain slightly elevated through the rest of the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Early next week, surf along east facing shores will remain small. Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick heading into next week from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. This will result in small to moderate surf, peaking Monday and Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
