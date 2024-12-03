Maui News
Kōkua Pool temporarily closed for maintenance through Saturday, Dec. 7
Kōkua Pool in Kahului is closed for pool maintenance through Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The facility at 275 Uhu St. is expected to reopen on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, for its regular hours from noon to 4 p.m.
For updated information on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.
