Maui News

Photo: Sailor from Maui serves in the Philippine Sea aboard USS Preble

December 3, 2024, 5:30 PM HST
Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Genesis Versola, from Kahului, Maui. (Nov. 29, 2024) PC: US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Genesis Versola, from Kahului, Maui is pictured above braiding a rat tail stopper aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 29. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the US 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

