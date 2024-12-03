Maui News
Photo: Sailor from Maui serves in the Philippine Sea aboard USS Preble
Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Genesis Versola, from Kahului, Maui is pictured above braiding a rat tail stopper aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 29. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the US 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
