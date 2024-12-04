Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|West winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The ongoing short period, near 7 foot swell will hold through the next north northwest swell arrival tomorrow. Long fetches produced within very large areas of near-gale to gale-force winds in association with low pressure systems passing far north of the area will send north to northwest swell of varying sizes and periods toward the islands the next several days. Most of this swell energy will be confined to the relatively shorter period bands. Resultant surf is expected to be near or above HSA heights along exposed north and west-facing shores from late Thursday going into the weekend.
A long period, very small south swell will gradually decline through tomorrow (Thursday). Another similar south swell is expected from Friday afternoon through the weekend, but it will may come in a touch smaller than this most recent swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com