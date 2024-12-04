Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2024

December 4, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

                            after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:40 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The ongoing short period, near 7 foot swell will hold through the next north northwest swell arrival tomorrow. Long fetches produced within very large areas of near-gale to gale-force winds in association with low pressure systems passing far north of the area will send north to northwest swell of varying sizes and periods toward the islands the next several days. Most of this swell energy will be confined to the relatively shorter period bands. Resultant surf is expected to be near or above HSA heights along exposed north and west-facing shores from late Thursday going into the weekend. 


A long period, very small south swell will gradually decline through tomorrow (Thursday). Another similar south swell is expected from Friday afternoon through the weekend, but it will may come in a touch smaller than this most recent swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
