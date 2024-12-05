Council to hold Lahaina public hearing and special meetings in December

Rebecca Dery returns to her parcel in Kahoma Village with the support of Samaritan’s Purse on Oct. 13, 2023 in Lahaina. File PC: County of Maui.

Maui Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced that the Maui County Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall on a proposed ordinance for the Kahoma Village project, where five residential buildings were destroyed in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

Lee said the council will accept testimony on Bill 154 (2024), which would amend the West Maui Community Plan for Kahoma Village, a 203-unit affordable-housing project near Front Street. The bill’s amendments would facilitate reconstruction by making the community plan consistent with the project’s development standards and park requirements.

“The council remains committed to ensuring the people of West Maui are involved in the planning and rebuilding process,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “With an evening meeting being in Lahaina, we hope it will be convenient for West Maui residents to attend.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The council passed the bill on first reading on Nov. 15 after receiving supportive testimony from Kahoma Village residents. Lee said the County Code requires a public hearing in the relevant West Maui Community Plan Area before final action on the bill.

For more information, view the public hearing notice at tinyurl.com/2p8dpzc5.

Lee said the council will also hold special meetings Dec. 13 and 23 in the Council Chamber to discuss bills amending land-use and development standards for the Honua‘ula development—a 670-acre, multiuse housing project in South Maui. To view meeting agendas, visit mauicounty.us/agendas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit mauicounty.us or call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.