First Hawaiian Bank employees raise $873,987 for charity with annual Kōkua Mai campaign

(left to right): Shyla Cockett Fukushima, Elijah-Anakin Takumi Shintaku, Kayla Smith, Jerric Hays, and Norton Blake Ching. PC: First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank today announced that bank employees and retirees have ushered in this year’s holiday giving season by contributing a donation of $873,987.53 to 36 charities in Hawai‘i, Guam, and Saipan as part of the bank’s annual Kōkua Mai employee giving campaign.

Through Kōkua Mai, employees support and contribute to causes and charities that are significant to them. Since its inception in 2007, FHB employees and retirees have donated over $12 million through the program, benefitting thousands of people who receive assistance from non-profit organizations.

This year, Kōkua Mai ran from Oct. 1-31. FHB employees remained committed to helping local nonprofit agencies, which struggled to keep up with community demands, particularly the needs of vulnerable kūpuna and keiki as well as the growing number of hungry families. Over the course of the month, 98% of the bank’s employees made financial donations to Kōkua Mai, which exceeded this year’s total contribution goal of $700,000. In addition, 242 leadership givers stepped forward with contributions of $1,000 or more.

“I’m humbled by the generosity and community support from our employees and retirees this year. As a bank that cares deeply for our community, it’s wonderful to see our contributions create impact, year after year, for such a broad range of nonprofit organizations and community groups who are dedicated to helping others in need,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The program is run completely by employees with the bank covering all program costs so that 100 percent of every employee contribution goes to their local charity of choice in the communities FHB serves. The program includes a variety of fun activities to encourage employees to support their favorite charities through shave ice sales, book sales, and online auctions. This year, Aloha United Way was the top recipient, receiving $228,030, followed by Hawai‘i Foodbank, which received $71,528 and Hawaiʻi Children’s Cancer Foundation, which received $53,687.

In 2024, Kōkua Mai benefited the following organizations that focus on health, education, self-sufficiency and life-sustaining services:

American Red Cross, Hawaiʻi, Guam & Northern Mariana Islands Chapters Aloha Harvest Aloha United Way Ayuda Foundation Big Brothers, Big Sisters Hawaiʻi Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi Boys and Girls Club of Hawaiʻi Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi Child and Family Service Domestic Violence Action Center Easter Seals Hawaiʻi Family Programs Hawaiʻi Goodwill Industries of Hawaiʻi, Inc. Hale Makua Health Services Hawaiʻi Children’s Cancer Foundation Hawaiʻi Foodbank Hawaiʻi Island United Way Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation HUGS (Help, Understanding and Group Support) Imua Family Services Kamaʻāina Kids Kauaʻi Hospice Kauaʻi United Way Keiki Circles of Love Hawaiʻi Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi, Guam, and Saipan Maui Foodbank Maui United Way Pālama Settlement Partners in Development Pali Momi Women’s Center (Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment) Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation Salvation Army Hawaiʻi, Guam, and Saipan Corps Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, Inc. Teach for America Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center YWCA – Oʻahu

Other ways First Hawaiian Bank and its employees gave back to the community in 2024: