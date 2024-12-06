Dunlap, Eckroat and MacIntyre lead group of first-time PGA TOUR winners set to tee it up at The Sentry

Sixty-four of the best PGA Tour players will tee it up Jan. 2-5, 2025 at The Sentry on Maui. The field for more than two decades was typically in the low 30s, before the Tour added the top 50 in the FedExCup. Last year, 59 golfers competed to hoist The Sentry trophy in Kapalua. File photo (2023). PC: PGA Tour

The Sentry has announced Nick Dunlap, Austin Eckroat, and Robert MacIntyre have committed to play in the opening event of the 2025 PGA TOUR Regular Season when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan 2 through Jan. 5.

As the first of eight Signature Events during the 2025 season, The Sentry welcomes TOUR winners from the previous season, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.

Dunlap, playing on a sponsor exemption in just his fourth start on TOUR, claimed his first victory of the season at The American Express to become the first amateur to win on TOUR since Phil Mickelson (1991/Northern Telecom Open). Just seven months later, playing as a professional, the PGA TOUR rookie earned his second title of the season at the Barracuda Championship. With that victory, the 20-year-old became first player in history to win on TOUR as an amateur and professional in the same season, and the first player since Tom Kim to win twice on TOUR before turning 21 years old.

Eckroat earned his maiden TOUR title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches to become the second PGA TOUR University alum (2021) to win on the PGA TOUR joining Ludvig Åberg (2023 RSM Classic). The Oklahoma native collected his second career TOUR title and second of the 2024 season at the World Wide Technology Championship in November. The 2025 event will mark Eckroat’s first appearance at The Sentry.

First-year PGA TOUR member MacIntyre is set to make his debut at The Sentry following a 2024 season that saw six top-10 finishes including his first two career TOUR victories. The 27-year-old won his maiden TOUR victory at the RBC Canadian Open in his debut appearance at the event, becoming the 17th player to make the RBC Canadian Open his first TOUR victory. Just one month later, MacIntyre returned to the winner’s circle at the Genesis Scottish Open and joined Colin Montgomerie (1999) as the only players from Scotland to win the Genesis Scottish Open in the 42 times it has been played since first being contested on the DP World Tour in 1972.

Joining Dunlap, Eckroat and MacIntyre at The Sentry as first-time PGA TOUR winners are Rafael Campos (Butterfield Bermuda Championship), Chris Gotterup (Myrtle Beach Classic), Harry Hall (ISCO Championship), Stephan Jaeger (Texas Children’s Houston Open), Jake Knapp (Mexico Open at VidantaWorld), Maverick McNealy (The RSM Classic), Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship), Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open), Taylor Pendrith (THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson), Davis Thompson (John Deere Classic), Aaron Rai (Wyndham Championship), and Kevin Yu (Sanderson Farms Championship).

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. From premium hospitality options like The Cook Pine Club to a reimagined grounds-access experience with the Gallery Pass, The Sentry offers something for every fan. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR. For information about the 2025 event, please visit TheSentry.com. Fans are encouraged to follow The Sentry on Facebook, X and Instagram.