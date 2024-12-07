Maui Prep to host preschool preview, Dec. 14

Enrollment for Maui Prep’s Bright Beginnings Preschool is open. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy’s Bright Beginnings Preschool will host a preschool preview on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The preview includes a tour of classrooms, meet-and-greet with teachers and chance to imagine how children experience the Maui Prep Bright Beginnings Preschool.

Enrollment for Maui Prep’s Bright Beginnings Preschool is open. The innovative early learning center for 3, 4 and 5 year olds is centered on “the way children learn best…through hands-on experience.”

The accredited preschool features indoor and outdoor spaces that encourage exploration, learning and meaning-making through all five senses.

To begin the enrollment process, visit mauiprep.org/preschool and sign up for a group assessment. Assessments will be held weekly during December and January with notification of enrollment at the end of January. Children must be 3 years old by Aug. 1, 2025 and fully potty-trained, no exceptions.

Financial aid for preschool is available through Preschool Open Doors at patchhawaii.org.