Applications open for food entrepreneurs program with tuition support



























Applications are now open for a state-funded program empowering Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs to develop their food products from concept to business plan and pitch, providing tools to grow and scale their businesses.

The Hawai‘i Ag and Culinary Alliance’s Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship offers $1,000 toward the $1,500 tuition for Leeward Community College’s 12-week ʻĀina to Mākeke course, which is designed to equip participants with the skills needed to successfully bring their food products to market with lessons in licensing & regulations, operating in commercial kitchens, branding & marketing, packaging, sales & distribution, and more. Entrepreneurs are responsible for the remaining $500 course fee.

Cohort participants will also be introduced to the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center—giving small-batch producers in Hawai‘i the opportunity to scale production, build efficiency and seek new business.

This month, the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center is onboarding 30 alumni participants from previous program cohorts, allowing them to leverage the Center’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to enhance production capacity and further expand their businesses.

“Helping small food producers grow and expand their reach is key to strengthening Hawai‘i’s agricultural industry,” said Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance. “This program not only supports local food businesses but also creates opportunities for Hawai‘i’s agricultural products to thrive in the global market.”

Since 2023, Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance has successfully completed four cohorts with 60 entrepreneurs, 40% of which began selling in retailers like 7-11, ChefZone, Foodland, ABC Stores, Down to Earth and more after the program.

Applications for Cohort 5 are open now through Dec. 29, 2024. The 12-week ‘Āina to Mākeke courses for Cohort 5 will run from Feb. 10 to April 30, 2025 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. An online informational session will be held on Dec. 16, 2024 for those interested in learning more about the program and application process.

For more information on the ‘Āina to Mākeke program, requirements and application, visit www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/cottageindustry.