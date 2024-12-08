Save the date for ʻUlupalakua Ranch’s ‘Christmas in the Country’

Flyer courtesy of ʻUlupalakua Ranch

ʻUlupalakua Ranch reminds community members to mark their calendars for a day filled with ono food, photos with Santa and holiday shopping among local vendors at its Christmas in the Country festival, a full day of festivities on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The field behind ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store will be transformed into an Upcountry winter wonderland from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music, photos with Santa, keiki activities, a petting zoo and more than 30 local vendors where families can discover one-of-a-kind gifts and ono food while supporting Maui’s local business owners and economy.

In the spirit of giving, ʻUlupalakua Ranch will also be auctioning up the ultimate gift for outdoor enthusiasts: an Exclusive ʻUlupalakua Ranch Hunt, which will benefit two local nonprofits, Common Ground Collective, a nonprofit dedicated to building food security, and the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, which advocates and protects Maui children. This rare experience includes accommodations at the ʻUlupalakua Ranch Country Cottage and hunting apparel from Hawai’i Hunters.

“Community is the heart of everything we do at ʻUlupalakua Ranch,” said Sumner Erdman, ʻUlupalakua Ranch president. “We are especially looking forward to hosting this holiday fair for our Maui community members to enjoy time with their ʻohana, support local businesses, and soak in the beauty of ʻUlupalakua.”

In addition to other generous local sponsors, Maui Nui Venison, Maui Soda & Ice Works, and Mākena Golf & Beach Club and its ʻŌiwi Resources & Stewardship Department are the featured “Bull Rider” sponsors of Christmas in the Country, which includes providing direct support to the event’s nonprofit beneficiaries.

Additional nonprofit partners offering educational booths and activities include Kula Community Watershed Alliance, Maui Fire Academy, The Underdog Foundation, Auwahi Forest Restoration Project and ʻUlupalakua Arena Club. Entry for Christmas in the Country is $5 and free for keiki 12 and under. There will also be multiple free parking lots and VIP paid parking.

“We are super grateful to be a part of this amazing community event,” said Jennifer Karaca, executive director of Common Ground Collective. “We want to give a huge mahalo to ʻUlupalakua Ranch for hosting and choosing Common Ground Collective and the Children’s Justice Center of Maui as the event beneficiaries. Make sure that you save the date for the family friendly holiday event, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Next door to the festival, MauiWine will be hosting a Kamaʻāina Day, with exclusive discounts for Maui residents. Make a reservation in advance at mauiwine.com or pop over to the winery when visiting ʻUlupalakua Ranch for the Christmas in the Country festival.