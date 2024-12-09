‘Mākia’ selected by UH Hilo College of Hawaiian Language as 2024 Hawaiian Word of the Year

The word mākia was selected as the 2024 Huaʻōlelo (Word) of the Year by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani, College of Hawaiian Language (KHʻUOK). The word, meaning “aim, motto, or purpose,” inspires resilience in these transformative times, and a serves as a powerful reminder to move forward with intention and clarity.

“Mākia also refers to stakes, bolts, or nails, as well as the act of driving them firmly into place,” said Kaʻiu Kimura, director of the Hawaiian language college. “So figuratively speaking, it represents the process of anchoring one’s purpose or intent, grounding aspirations in a way that provides stability and direction.”

This deeper meaning is particularly relevant as communities seek to rebuild and strengthen amid uncertainty. Kimura drew a parallel between mākia and the stakes that secure a hale (house), emphasizing the determination needed to establish a strong foundation for growth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The hope behind the selected huaʻōlelo is to also underscore the importance of being steadfast and intentional, ensuring that efforts are rooted in well-founded knowledge and purposeful action, rather than arbitrary or unfocused ideas,” explained Hiapo K. Perreira, a professor at Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani.

“Beyond its linguistic significance, mākia offers a guiding principle. It invites individuals to channel their energy thoughtfully, embracing their kuleana (responsibility) to themselves and their communities. Embracing our shared values and a commitment to thoughtful, forward-thinking decisions, this huaʻōlelo invites us to steady ourselves and move forward with purpose,” Kimura said.

Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of the Hawaiian language and culture. Based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the college offers programs in Hawaiian language, linguistics, education, and Indigenous studies. As a global leader in Indigenous language revitalization, KHʻUOK provides a vibrant space for students to immerse themselves in Hawaiian values, traditions, and practices, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and beyond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2024 Huaʻōlelo o ka Makahiki: Mākia

ʻO ka “mākia,” he ʻelua ona manaʻo nui: ʻo kekahi, he kumu hana a poʻo manaʻo nui paha e kia aku ai kānaka; a ʻo kekahi aku, he kākia ʻana i kekahi mea a paʻa pono i ke kui a mea like paha. E kū hōʻailona ana ka manaʻo o ua hua nei i ke ola o kākou i nei wā ʻo ka hulihia penei.

Ma ka ʻoihana kūkulu hale, he hana maʻa mau ka mākia ʻana i nā papa lāʻau o ka hale i ke kui e hiolo ʻole ai ʻo ka hale Mauliola. Ua like nō paha ia waiwai me ka mākia pono ʻana iho i ko kākou hale ponoʻī iho—ʻo ke Kanaka ʻana o ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi—ʻo ka hoʻokahua ʻana hoʻi iā kākou iho ma ka ʻike ʻiʻo a naʻauao. A e like hoʻi me ka nui o ia hoʻokahua ʻana, ʻo ia ia malumalu hoʻi o kākou e ola ai he Hawaiʻi ma nā ʻāʻumeʻume o nei “ao holo mua” nō hoʻi! E kū mau ko kākou Kanaka ʻana i ka maikaʻi o ka mākia ʻana ma nā paia o ka ʻike.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ma ke kū ʻana o kēlā me kēia o ko kākou hale pākahi e laua pono ai nā hana hoʻomāhuahua o kaiahome. E hoʻoikaika mau kākou ma ka pākahi a “Kākia Kui Nao a ke Akamai.” Ma ka mākia ʻana ma ka ʻike me ka pono e lanakila ʻokoʻa ai ka noho ana ʻole ʻana o ka Lāhui Kani Moʻopuna mau!

Ma luna o ke kahua nui ākea he ʻike kuʻuna na nā kūpuna mai, he ʻimi nā kumu, nā haumāna a me nā limahana o Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani i ka hoʻōla hou ʻia o ka ʻōlelo a moʻomeheu Hawaiʻi ma Hawaiʻi nei. He mau papa hana ko ke Koleke ma ka ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, kālai ʻōlelo, hoʻonaʻauao, me ka haʻawina ʻŌiwi. ʻO Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani kekahi o nā alakaʻi hoʻōla ʻōlelo ʻŌiwi a puni ka honua a no laila, he pōʻaiapili waiwai ke Koleke e luʻu piha ai nā haumāna i ka ʻike kuʻuna a kuanaʻike i māhuahua aʻe ka ʻike a mākau e pono ai ko lākou mau kaiāulu ponoʻī a ma ʻō loa aku.