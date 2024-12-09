Maui Surf Forecast for December 10, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|14-18
|15-20
|18-24
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|6-8
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west-facing shores continues to sharply increase this afternoon as a north-northwest swell builds down the island chain. This swell, which is running well above guidance, will peak tonight into Tuesday, but will be followed by another northwest reinforcement by Tuesday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through Tuesday night. A slight downward trend is expected during the second half of the week, with surf holding steady near or slightly below seasonal averages by Friday into the weekend.
Surf along south-facing shores will gradually subside on Tuesday. Seasonal conditions are expected to return midweek, with smaller southeast and south-southwest swells contributing to surf conditions Surf along east-facing shores will rise through the week as trade winds strengthen locally and expand upstream across the eastern Pacific.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com