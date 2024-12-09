Maui Surf Forecast for December 10, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 14-18 15-20 18-24 West Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 6-8 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:22 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:23 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:50 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west-facing shores continues to sharply increase this afternoon as a north-northwest swell builds down the island chain. This swell, which is running well above guidance, will peak tonight into Tuesday, but will be followed by another northwest reinforcement by Tuesday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through Tuesday night. A slight downward trend is expected during the second half of the week, with surf holding steady near or slightly below seasonal averages by Friday into the weekend.

Surf along south-facing shores will gradually subside on Tuesday. Seasonal conditions are expected to return midweek, with smaller southeast and south-southwest swells contributing to surf conditions Surf along east-facing shores will rise through the week as trade winds strengthen locally and expand upstream across the eastern Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.