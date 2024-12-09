Two Rotary Clubs collaborate for Operation Santa Project in West Maui

Maile (age 10) and AJ (age 11) Asuncion pose with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Operation Santa event held at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center.

The Rotary Club of Northbrook, Illinois, extended a heartfelt proposal to the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, aiming to bring joy to children affected by the Lahaina fires this Christmas season.

Their plan involved providing Barnes and Noble gift cards, ensuring that both children and their parents could select their own special gifts. The Northbrook club generously allocated $20,000 for this initiative. In collaboration with funds from the Rotary District 5000 Maui Fires Relief effort, the Lahaina Sunset club received an additional $20,000 to purchase restricted Walmart gift cards, which cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco, firearms or lottery tickets.

These gift cards were packaged in festive bags filled with holiday treats. This collaborative effort also paved the way for a joyful gifting event, featuring Santa Claus, where children could personally receive their gift cards from Santa himself.

Liz May, the Community Service chair of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, collaborated with Kehau Kahanu from the Department of Native Hawaiian Health to organize a special gifting event. On Sunday, Dec. 8, the gathering took place at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center.

A total of 150 carefully selected children, who are fire survivors living in West Maui, had the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Each child received a gift bag filled with treats and the gift cards. The children also had the opportunity to write a letter to Santa. Additionally, the staff captured the moment by providing each child with a photo of their experience with Santa as they received their gift.

