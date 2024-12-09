West Maui malls welcome a slate of new tenants relocating from Old Lahaina after wildfire

Lahaina Gateway.

Lahaina Cannery and Lahaina Gateway, West Maui’s premier shopping destinations, are welcoming a group of new tenants for the holidays – businesses that have been adversely affected by the wildfires and have been shuttered for nearly a year and a half.

“We’re excited to have these new tenants open with the Holiday season upon us,” said Jay Kerner, President of US Realty Partners, managing partner of the ownership group for Lahaina Cannery and Lahaina Gateway. “After the wildfires, we structured our leasing program to prioritize accommodating local businesses that were affected by the tragedy. It’s incredibly gratifying to see these efforts finally pay off and I know these tenants are grateful for the opportunity to reopen. It is our hope that the local community and visitors to the island will support these businesses as they seek to recover from the devastation.”

Lahaina Cannery New Tenants

Kai Aloha Supply, apparel and accessories for people who love, respect, protect, and have compassion for the ocean and its beauty, power and energy

Lahaina Printsellers, original and reproduction artwork by local artists

Lahaina Gateway New Tenants

Lei Flooring, specializing in quality floor and window covering for your residential and commercial needs

Sherwin Williams, supplier of top-performing paints, stains, and coatings

Maui County Office of Recovery*, the County’s centralized hub for orchestrating and overseeing recovery operations. It’s positioned not just to facilitate physical reconstruction, but also to revitalize the community, ensuring that the socio-economic fabric is restored, and strengthened.

Clinical Labs of Hawaiʻi, is a Hawaiʻi based medical laboratory testing company offering a full range of clinical, anatomical, drug, and blood tests in Hawaiʻi.

Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui, operating a cultural and community center. The Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui Community Foundation has been putting the people of Lahaina first for decades. From education to action, they have been on the front lines for the people of Hawai’i.

US Realty Partners is a real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, operation and renovation of retail properties located in strategic market areas of the western United States. It is the managing partner of the ownership group for the two largest retail centers in West Maui, Lahaina Cannery and Lahaina Gateway.