Gabbard garners GOP support as nominee for director of National Intelligence

Former Hawaiʻi Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. File photo / Tulsi Now

The transition team of President-elect Donald Trump is promoting the nomination of former Hawaiʻi Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as his nominee for director of National Intelligence.

In a press release, Gabbard was called a “brilliant pick” for the post, among other laudatory comments from “Capitol Hill and beyond.”

The release said that more than 250 US military veterans, “including Medal of Honor recipients,” signed a letter supporting Gabbard, a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve, a Hawaii member of Congress for eight years who served as a member of the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees. The release said the letter supporting her called her a “warrior whose vote cannot be bought.”

Republican South Carolina US Sen. Lindsey Graham was quoted as saying: “I have known Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for many years, serving in the same Capitol Hill reserve unit. While we have differences on foreign policy, I think she’s extremely bright and capable. It is a great compliment to Tulsi that President Trump wants her to be his director of National Intelligence. In this position, she will see up close the dangers we face as a nation from multiple sources. I look forward to working with her to keep America not only great but also safe.”

Republican Kentucky Sen. Paul Rand congratulated Gabbard on her nomination, adding that “her military service and dedication to our constitutional rights make her a strong choice for this critical role.”