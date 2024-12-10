Maui News

Maui Bus stops being added to Lahaina Villager route

December 10, 2024, 11:55 AM HST
Maui Bus, photo by Wendy Osher.

Effective Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, the Maui Bus Lahaina Villager route will be adding back six bus stops that were originally part of the route prior to the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire. 

The six bus stops that will be reinstated include:

  • Ainakea Road at Malolo Place
  • Ainakea Road at Fleming Road
  • Ainakea Park
  • Ainakea Road at Kaniau Road
  • Lahainaluna Road at Kuhua Street (both sides of the street)

Resuming the bus stop on Ainakea Road near Fleming Road will allow residents in the new Federal Emergency Management Agency Kilohana temporary housing project area to walk down Fleming Road to catch the bus. 

The updated Lahaina Villager bus schedule is available on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/bus under Bus Route Updates. Riders are able to track their bus in real-time and get arrival predictions using the Maui Bus app, available on iOS and Android or at mauibus.org.

Maui Bus general fares are $2 per boarding or $4 for a daily pass. Monthly passes and fare-free rates are also available.

For more information, contact the County of Maui Department of Transportation at 808-270-7511 or public.transit@mauicounty.gov

