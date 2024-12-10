Maui News

Maui County Department of Liquor Control office to be closed for half-day starting at noon Friday, Dec. 13

December 10, 2024, 9:03 AM HST
* Updated December 10, 9:04 AM
County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control office, located at 110 Alaʻihi St., Room 212, Kahului, will be closed for a half-day for department training starting at noon Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

The office is expected to resume normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Licensees with materials to pick up or drop off are asked to call the employee they are working with to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling the Department of Liquor Control Licensing and Permits Division at 808-243-7063 or the Enforcement Division at 808-243-7101.

General information about the department is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/667/Liquor-Control.

