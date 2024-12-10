The median price of a single-family home in Maui County was $1.3 million in November. The median (as opposed to the average) means that half the prices were higher and half lower. File image

The median price of a single-family home on Maui was $1.3 million in November, according to a monthly statistical report by the Realtors Association of Maui. That’s $100,000 short of the all-time, $1.4 million record set in September of this year.

But, comparing the November median for housing to the same month last year, the price of a single-family home jumped 16.9%. Sales volume (63 units sold) rose 3.2%. Days on market went up 29.2%, and overall dollar volume of sales went up 35.8%.

From the seller’s vantage point, condo sales in November were bleak. The 49 units sold dropped sales volume 7.5% from November 2023. The median sales price of $715,000 was down 19.7%. Days on market clicked up 1.6%, and overall dollar volume of sales plummeted 52.02%.

Association President Lynette Pendergast called the difference in November single-family home and condominium real estate markets “contrasting trends” that “highlight the ever-present influence of supply and demand.”

“The notable 33% increase in new single-family home listings has provided buyers with more choices, likely driving the uptick in sales,” she said. “However, the significant rise in median sales price to $1.3 million underscores the continued demand for single-family homes, even as supply grows. In the condominium market, a more stable level of new listings coupled with a decline in sales has led to a drop in the median price to $715,000, suggesting a shift in buyer preferences or economic factors at play. These dynamics remind us of the importance of balancing inventory to meet the evolving needs of Maui’s residents and maintaining a healthy housing market.”

November real estate statistics. Source: Realtors Association of Maui