‘Nutcracker Sweets’ opens Dec. 14 at Maui OnStage

“Nutcracker Sweets” – flowers 2023. PC: Maui OnStage

Momentum Dance Maui and Maui OnStage open the festive and family-friendly holiday favorite “Nutcracker Sweets” on Saturday, Dec. 14 for six performances only.

Experience the magic of “Nutcracker Sweets,” a heartwarming holiday tale that follows young Clara on a journey filled with wonder and enchantment. On Christmas Eve, her mysterious godfather gifts her a Nutcracker doll, setting the stage for an extraordinary adventure. When the clock strikes midnight, Clara is swept into a fantastical world where toy soldiers battle the mischievous Rat Queen, snowflakes dance in a winter wonderland, and the Sugar Plum Fairy reigns over the dazzling Land of Sweets. Brimming with music, joy, and holiday cheer, this timeless story will leave audiences of all ages spellbound.

“Nutcracker Sweets” – Clara 2023. PC: Maui OnStage

Directed by Kathleen McKeon and Camille Romero with choreography and staging by Alannah Andersen, Jackie Dowsett, Katie Higuchi, Ali McKeon, Kathleen McKeon, Camille Romero. Costume Design by Kathleen Schulz.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re so thrilled to be collaborating on ‘Nutcracker Sweets’ again with Momentum Dance Maui,” said Luana Whitford-Mitchell, Maui OnStage Executive Director. “Every year Kathleen and Camille revise and refresh the storyline, so the show always has something new and delightfully different. Also, having the energy and sparkle of over 50 young dancers here at the Historic ʻĪao Theater for a couple of weeks is so much fun.”

Show Days: Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22

Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22 Show Times: Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: $25 for general admission; $20 for guests under 18; lap children are admitted free

$25 for general admission; $20 for guests under 18; lap children are admitted free Show Length: Approximately 90 minutes, plus 15 minute intermission

For more information about “Nutcracker Sweets,” to purchase tickets or to find more ways to support Maui OnStage, visit mauionstage.com or call the Box Office at 808-242-6969.

“Nutcracker Sweets” – trepak 2023. PC: Maui OnStage