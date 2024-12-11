Maui Bicycling League and Maui Sunriders host Year-End Ride to foster community healing and resilience

West Maui ride. PC: Maui Bicycling League

This weekend, Maui Bicycling League looks to host its Year-End Bike Ride in partnership with Maui Sunriders, a local bike shop that has reopened in Kapalua after losing its previous location in the Lahaina fires.

“Maui Sunriders has been a steadfast supporter of the cycling community on Maui, even in the face of adversity,” said Maui Bicycling League Chair Saman Dias. “We’re excited to host this ride together to close out 2024 on a positive note. This event is not just about cycling but about healing and moving forward as a community.”

Riders of all levels are encouraged to join in celebrating cycling and the reopening of Maui Sunriders’ new Kapalua location on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The 16.5-mile ride departs from Kapalua at 9 a.m. Riders will traverse Honoapiʻilani and Kahekili highways to the Nākālele Blowhole and back. Event organizers request attendees meet at 8:45 a.m. at Maui Sunriders’ new shop in Kapalua, located at 800 Office Road.

After the ride, riders can enjoy refreshments provided by Maui Sunriders and an exclusive 10% discount on gear and merchandise for Maui Bicycling League members, an opportunity for holiday shopping.

“We are very pleased and honored to be able to reopen our shop on the west side of Maui in Kapalua,” said Jeff Robertson, CEO of Maui Sunriders. “After losing our brand-new flagship shop in Lahaina, it was really tough as we had made so many great connections with the local community in that area. We are beyond thrilled to be able to return to the West Side and help the local community with all of their cycling needs.”

Maui Sunriders will also host a Mountain Bike Ride on Sunday, Dec. 15, meeting at the same Kapalua location at 9 a.m. – no reservation needed.

The Year-End Bike Ride comes amid announcements that the West Maui Bike Park, a six-acre facility in Nāpili next to Maui Preparatory Academy, will open soon. The trails are designed by professional riders and the Maui Mountain Bike Coalition for all skill levels.

To sign up for the Year-End Bike Ride, click here.