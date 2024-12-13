Maui Mall Village announces festive holiday events, kicking off with Season of Giving Food Drive

Maui Mall Village is celebrating the holiday season with a series of festive events and activities designed to spread joy and support the local community. One of the most significant efforts this year is the Season of Giving: A Holiday Food Drive, in partnership with the Maui Food Bank. This food drive is a key initiative for Maui Mall Village, aiming to help the Maui community in need during the holiday season.

Additionally, the center will host a variety of other holiday activities, and family-friendly Jingle Bell Joy events.

Season of Giving: A Holiday Food Drive

Now – Dec. 21, 2024

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Mall Village is partnering with the Maui Food Bank to host the Season of Giving: A Holiday Food Drive. Now through Dec. 21, community members are encouraged to donate canned and dry goods at select retailers throughout Maui Mall Village. Drop-off locations include Kumon Math and Reading Center of Kahului, Pulelehua Boutique, Regal Cinemas, and The UPS Store. Every donation helps, and the center invites everyone to come together to spread warmth and joy to those in need this holiday season.

Jingle Bell Joy

Dec. 14 and 21, 2024

Maui Mall Village is bringing the holiday spirit to life with Jingle Bell Joy on two festive Saturdays in December—Dec. 14, and 21. Celebrate the season with live entertainment, holiday-themed activities, and free selfies with Santa when you donate to the Season of Giving food drive or other local nonprofits. The festivities will take place at Center Court, featuring performances by Hālau Hula O Keola Ali’i O Kekai, and the Kalama Intermediate School ʻUkulele Band. Families can enjoy the magic of the season while shopping and dining at the center.