Public invited to join virtual kickoff for Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update working group

The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) invites residents to join the virtual kickoff meeting for the Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update (HMPU) working group on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from noon to 1 p.m.

The HMPU update is essential for maintaining eligibility for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants, which providing funding for community needs including hazard mitigation funds, resilient infrastructure, post-fire needs and flood mitigation assistance.

Over the next eight months, HMPU working group members will conduct public engagement outreach, provide critical data and insights on local risks and impacts, recommend mitigation strategies, review and offer feedback on the draft plan, and identify additional stakeholders for plan review.

To join the online meeting at noon on Dec. 17, visit https://tinyurl.com/HazardMitigationWGmeeting or join by phone by calling 213-357-2812, and entering phone conference ID: 519 191 142#.

For learn more about Maui County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, visit www.mauicounty.gov/1832 call MEMA at 808-270-7285.