Hawaiian Electric to install bird diverters using drones in Launiupoko, Maui

Hawaiian Electric will be installing power line markers also known as bird diverters on its electrical infrastructure using unmanned aircrafts, or drones, in the Launiupoko, West Maui area starting as early as Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and weather permitting. Electric service will not be impacted.

Hawaiian Electric is installing the diverters in located areas on Maui identified as potential seabird flyways, which are intended to make the lines easier for the birds to see and avoid.

Personnel conducting the work will be wearing a Hawaiʻi Drone Professional company branded shirt and vest and will be accompanied by Hawaiian Electric personnel. The installations will be performed near the power lines and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the drone operator may need to enter private property area, like a yard, to access the lines. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing the equipment on private property

For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric at hawaiianelectric.com/customerservice.

The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance and protection of all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and has developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews. Drones performing scheduled flights in support of utility and infrastructure projects are regulated by the FAA. Tampering with or damaging drone equipment or interfering with drone operations could be subject to federal enforcement or citing.

In addition to installing bird diverters to benefit the uau (Hawaiian Petrel) and ao (Newell’s Shearwater), company representatives say Hawaiian Electric will continue its ongoing commitment to secure permits from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and State of Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife to address the potential harm from power lines on Maui. As part of the permitting process, Hawaiian Electric also will continue to develop the habitat conservation plan it committed to in 2022 to minimize and mitigate the impacts of potential power-line collisions on imperiled seabirds.