Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will continue ease over the weekend as the current northwest swell fades out. By Tuesday, surf will begin to rise again, with a series of large northwest swells anticipated through the second half of next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend but will gradually decrease late Sunday through the upcoming week as the trade winds diminish. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near seasonal averages, influenced by a mix of short-period southeast swells and occasional longer-period background south- southwest swells. Peak monthly tides combined with water levels running higher than predicted could lead to minor coastal flooding issues for vulnerable low-lying coastal areas. The best chance for these impacts will occur during the early morning high tides between midnight and daybreak through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
