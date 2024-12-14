Maui Surf Forecast for December 15, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:19 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:01 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:49 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will continue ease over the weekend as the current northwest swell fades out. By Tuesday, surf will begin to rise again, with a series of large northwest swells anticipated through the second half of next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend but will gradually decrease late Sunday through the upcoming week as the trade winds diminish. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near seasonal averages, influenced by a mix of short-period southeast swells and occasional longer-period background south- southwest swells. Peak monthly tides combined with water levels running higher than predicted could lead to minor coastal flooding issues for vulnerable low-lying coastal areas. The best chance for these impacts will occur during the early morning high tides between midnight and daybreak through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.