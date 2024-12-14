Maui News

St. Anthony alumni meeting, Dec. 17, 2024

December 14, 2024, 4:30 AM HST
St. Anthony School in Wailuku will be holding a meeting on campus for all alumni and supporters of the school on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Members of the school board will be providing an update and the formation of an alumni association will be discussed. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Flex Center (former library).   

St. Anthony School. Courtesy photo.

