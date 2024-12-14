Maui News
St. Anthony alumni meeting, Dec. 17, 2024
A
A
A
St. Anthony School in Wailuku will be holding a meeting on campus for all alumni and supporters of the school on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Members of the school board will be providing an update and the formation of an alumni association will be discussed. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Flex Center (former library).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments