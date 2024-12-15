Maui Surf Forecast for December 16, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north and west shores will be at a minimum during the during the next 24 hours, followed by a significant rise for much of the coming week. The current small northwest swell should be reinforced by a moderate pulse of north-northwest swell that will arrive late Monday and peak on Tuesday. The first of several large long-period northwest swells will build through the day on Tuesday and will produce surf well above High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Surf will likely exceed High Surf Warning levels Thursday into next weekend.
Mainly small surf is due elsewhere. As trades decline overnight then become disrupted, east shore surf will be small through much of the week, aside from some wrap from larger northwest swell Wednesday into next weekend. Surf along south facing shores will seasonally small.
Peak monthly tides combined with water levels running higher than predicted could lead to minor coastal flooding issues for vulnerable low-lying coastal areas between midnight and daybreak.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com